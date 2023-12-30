J-Kom claims ‘Dubai Move’ aims to topple PM Anwar and his unity govt

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 30): Allegations of a new plot dubbed as ‘Dubai Move’ has emerged to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the unity government according to Community Communications Department (J-Kom) deputy director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop.

Ismail claimed that the move was orchestrated by Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders including certain representatives of the government during their holiday in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently, Berita Harian reported.

He claimed that the meeting took place to negotiate in addition to assigning specific tasks to ‘officials’ who are responsible for identifying Members of Parliament who have the potential to switch support to the Opposition with bribes, simply wanting to establish a ‘tebuk atap’ (break through the roof) government.

“Ahead of the year 2024, since this week or two, there have been rumors about the attempt to break through the roof to take over the Madani Government.

“It has become public knowledge in the past day or two about the Dubai holiday by PN leaders. Followed by the presence of several other leaders associated with groups dissatisfied with the leadership style of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the Madani government.

“It is rumoured that the ‘Dubai Move’ was formulated with assignments given to a person in charge tasked to meet, negotiate and make offers to those identified as potential supporters who may switch to the opposition.

“It is said that there are spokespersons with access to the leadership on the opposition side, who are roaming throughout the country, including in Sabah and Sarawak, trying to convince that the Madani government will topple in early 2024, with a date and deadline given,” Ismail was quoted as saying.

Apart from PN leaders, Ismail also claimed that there was the involvement of influential veteran political figures with the rank of ‘Tun’ who conspired with the Opposition including allegedly using ‘foreign sources’ to overthrow the Anwar-led administration.

He also alleged that former prime ministers and former ministers of finance and their allies were involved in the planning by using all domestic and foreign resources.

Ismail said he had obtained information about the latest movement to topple the government from not just one party but various sources.

He also pointed out that he has the information of the PN leaders and government representatives who are involved in Dubai Move, but chose not to disclose the details by saying that it was not his responsibility.

“I think as a supporter of PMX and the Madani Government, I am responsible for giving a point of view. I hope to provide not only enlightenment but also help whoever reads the post.

“Let me believe that the security, the higher authorities are more informed and know (who is involved in the Dubai Move). I don’t think I want to take responsibility to reveal anyone’s name, but whoever eats chili knows the spiciness.

“Anyway, I don’t want to reveal but with the position I hold (in J-KOM), I can access a lot of information in a context that I consider if it reaches the level of threatening national security, disruption of stability and harmony society, I think it’s unfair if I remain silent,” he was quoted as saying.

Ismail urged the Prime Minister to have a solid foundation to act decisively.

He stressed that the movement clearly shows that it is a malicious political conspiracy in addition to potentially threatening the sovereignty and security of the country.

“I consider all their actions ‘as an act of treason’ or a traitorous effort or movement to overthrow the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s government.

“Therefore, PMX has a strong basis to act affirmatively. PMX also needs to immediately instruct the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Inspector General of Police, and the national security to investigate some of the individuals found to be directly involved.

“It includes (dragging those who) have anything to do with this evil effort to be interrogated or have their testimony taken,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, news of a closed meeting involving several members of the PN Parliament including two from Barisan Nasional (BN) in Dubai went viral on social media platforms.

The movement was allegedly organised by some PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leaders to get the support of some BN MPs and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

The message also claimed that Dubai Move, among other things, was aimed at attracting the support of the Malays, especially Umno, for the formation of a new government.

The meeting also drafted a re-establishment of the National Consensus (MN) as once implemented by Umno and PAS after the 14th General Election.

The message also claimed that the position of Prime Minister was also offered to the PBB and greater autonomy in addition to 20 per cent oil revenue royalties to Sarawak. – Malay Mail