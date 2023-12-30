Kuching road closures, diversions in phases for New Year countdown tomorrow

KUCHING (Dec 30): The district police here will be diverting traffic in two phases in conjunction with the New Year 2024 countdown at the Kuching Waterfront tomorrow.

District police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement said the first phase set to begin at 7am, will impact key routes such as Jalan Gambir, Jalan Lebuh Java, and Jalan Gambir/Jalan Lebuh Java.

The second phase, starting at 4pm until the conclusion of the celebration around 1am on Jan 1, will involve additional road closures on Jalan Gambir, Jalan Lebuh Java, Jalan Gambir/Jalan Lebuh Java, Susur Jalan Lebuh Wayang to Jalan Main Bazaar, the traffic light intersection at Jalan Main Bazaar/Jalan Temple, Jalan Temple to Jalan Wayang, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg to Jalan Barrack and Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg/Jalan Pearl to Jalan Wawasan.

“Attendees are advised not to park their vehicles along these routes to avoid disruptions to traffic flow,” said Merbin.

He added that ample parking spaces are available in Medan Pelita, Dewan Suarah, Sarawak Plaza, UTC Building, Plaza Aurora, and within the Reservoir Park.

For those with businesses in the Kuching Waterfront area, it is recommended that they plan and make use of alternative routes.

Road users are also advised to follow the instructions of police personnel who will be on duty in the area. Any inquiries can be made by calling the district’s police traffic department at 082-259900.

On another note, the district police will also be conducting a Joint Crime Prevention Operation involving key police departments and all police stations to further enhance the safety of the public.

“The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division will specifically focus on Op Mabuk to address alcohol-related offenses on the roads,” he said.

Merbin also reminded the public to comply with the law and refrain from actions that may disturb public peace.

Any information related to criminal, drugs, or traffic incidents can be reported to the Kuching District Police operations room at 082-244444 or the nearest police station.