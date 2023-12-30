Man killed in collision at Sungai Poi Bridge in Kanowit

SIBU (Dec 30): A 51-year-old man died after his car collided with another at Sungai Poi Bridge in Kanowit on Dec 29.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 48-year-old man, was injured in the collision.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the deceased as Jimmy Nephew.

It said they received a distress call at 5.42pm and a team from the Kanowit fire station led by Senior Fire Officer II Norman Matu was deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found there was a road accident involving two vehicles,” it said in a statement.

Bomba added the deceased was pronounced dead at the scene by Health Ministry officers while the other driver suffered minor knee injuries.

The deceased’s body was handed over to the police for further action.