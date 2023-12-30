Mayor: Incompetent contractor among reasons for Miri Public Park’s maintenance issue

MIRI (Dec 30): A contractor’s incompetence to carry out maintenance work could be the reason for the lack of maintenance at Miri Public Park, says Mayor Adam Yii.

“Miri City Council (MCC) already has a maintenance plan in place for Miri Public Park, and we have carried out some major ones. I would also like to thank the public for their concern. We will make every effort to maintain the park (in good condition),” Yii told a press conference after MCC’s full council meeting yesterday.

Another issue that causes the maintenance issue is the lack of budget, and the council will do its best to resolve it, he pointed out

Yii was responding to the reporter’s inquiry following a statement by Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, who brought up the issue and pledged to take initiative to overcome the park’s under-maintenance issue.

In his statement on Dec 28, Chiew said he was informed of the various issues happening at the popular recreational park, such as the damaged facilities that could pose a hazard and a risk to park goers.

“Facilities like the suspension bridge, artificial waterfalls, man-made lake, and pavement for joggers are not properly-maintained, resulting in their deterioration.

“Therefore, I thank the public for bringing this issue up, as their effort is contributing to Miri as a tourism city,” he said in the statement.

Chiew also mentioned that he is currently making an appeal for funding from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to be used for park maintenance and, hopefully, to work with KPKT to keep the park in tip-top condition and let it remain a tourist attraction.