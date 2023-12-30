McDonald’s Malaysia sues local chapter of boycott movement BDS for defamation

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 30): McDonald’s Malaysia has sued Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) Malaysia over a boycott of its burger chain.

BDS in a statement said that it had recently received a writ of summons from McDonald’s Malaysia for allegedly defaming the company.

“We categorically deny this. We have therefore decided to let the court decide on the matter,” said BDS via a statement posted in social media platforms.

BDS said that it has engaged the services of legal firm Raja Riza and Associates to assist in the legal proceedings.

“After consulting with our lawyers, we will issue a more detailed statement,” it said.

The Malaysian Insight reported today that local McDonald’s franchisee Gerbang Alaf Restaurants Sdn Bhd (GAR) is seeking RM6 million in damages for the harm incurred due to actions by a group promoting boycotts against major international brands in response to the Israeli invasion of Gaza. — Malay Mail