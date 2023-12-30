Miri motorcyclist sustains minor injuries in single vehicle crash

MIRI (Dec 30): A man sustained minor injuries after the motorcycle he was riding crashed in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Jee Foh Utara Krokop here yesterday (Dec 29).

The Civil Defense Force (APM) Miri received an emergency call about the accident around 5.54pm before sending a team led by Private (PA) Mohamad Ashraff Taip.

Upon arrival at the scene, the team found a male victim with a scratch on his face and back pain.

The victim was conscious and had suffered only minor injuries.

The APM team provided initial treatment at the scene before sending the victim to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

The operation concluded at 6.28 pm.