Mrs World Malaysia 2023 to showcase largest wau costume designed by Sarawakian at Las Vegas pageant next year

KLANG (Dec 30): Mrs Malaysia World 2023 Vanisha Rameas will be representing the country at the National Costume for Mrs World 2023 pageant in Las Vegas, United States next month by wearing the largest ‘wau’ (kite) costume.

The costume, designed by Sarawakian designer Saran Lagong, measuring 3.8 metres high and 4.8 metres wide, has successfully entered into the Malaysia Book of Records as the “largest wau costume” at an event held at a hotel here today.

Vanisha, 27, said she hoped to publicise Malaysia’s name through her participation in the competition by showcasing the uniqueness and finesse of local craftsmanship.

“I am proud to represent Malaysia at the international level with this costume as I want to showcase something unique and unprecedented,” she told reporters at the event today.

She said she took on the challenge of wearing the costume, which weighs about 10 kilogrammes, by preparing herself mentally and physically.

“I have been consistently practising for the catwalk since March, taking care of my health while also looking after my business and engaging in social work. I hope I can give my best at the competition later,” she said. – Bernama