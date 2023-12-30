New Sungai Merah Market at 93 pct completion, says SMC chairman

SIBU (Dec 30): The new double-storey Sungai Merah Market here costing RM8.5 million has reached 93 per cent completion, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

He said from that amount, RM5.5 million is funded by the council while RM3 million is from the state government through ‘Projek Rakyat’ funding.

“The ‘Projek Rakyat’ funding was requested by Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Dato Michael Tiang.

“This funding is from the Premier’s Office, and we are expected to receive it in 2024. We hope this funding will come soon so we can complete the whole market, as it is required to finish certain portions of the works,” he said.

Ting told reporters this after an official visit to the project site, which spans an area of 1,649 square metres and will comprise 52 stalls and 19 carparks within the building.

When asked on how soon the new market can be opened to the public, he revealed the contract completion date is Feb 16, 2024.

“The project has already reached 93 per cent completion (as of today) save for some tiling works. We are still waiting for the (Projek Rakyat) funding to complete the remaining works.

“We wanted to make this new market better and that is why he (Tiang) went to seek and request for the funding for us,” he said.

When asked if the new market can be opened by mid-February next year, he said SMC will determine when and will make an announcement on the opening date, pointing out the market needs to be fully complete before it can open its doors to the public.

Adding on, Ting said the growing township of Sungai Merah necessitated the rebuilding of the new market to replace the decades-old building but was pleased to note some of the original structures of the old market have been retained.

Also present were SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee deputy chairman Councillor Augustine Merikan and Councillor Raymond Tiong.