Packets of rice to be given away to successful Miri donors at NSJA’s annual blood donation drive

MIRI (Dec 30): The Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA)’s ‘New Year Blood Donation Drive’, happening this Monday at Bintang Megamall, would have 5kg packets of rice be given to 100 successful donors.

Sponsored by Shun Shen Lee Trading (Miri) Sdn Bhd, which is also the event’s co-organiser, the rice will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Moreover, there will be goodie-bags and specially-designed 2024 calendars to be given away to successful blood donors as well.

This annual campaign by the NSJA is supported by the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri Chapter, Miri Hospital Blood Bank, The Twin Brothers Patisserie, and Miri City Council (MCC).

“This annual blood donation is to assist Miri Hospital Blood Bank replenish its blood stock especially during the festive seasons, school holidays and public holidays, so that adequate supply can be provided during emergency cases,” said NSJA in a statement.

Members of the public are advised to have breakfast before donating blood, and registration counter will be open from 9.30am to 1pm.