Padawan police chief: Two girls found unattended behind abandoned building in Kota Sentosa picked up by parents

KUCHING (Dec 30): The two girls found by the public unattended behind an abandoned building in Kota Sentosa were picked up by their parents at the Kota Sentosa police station past midnight today.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad when contacted said both girls were released to their parents safely.

“The Sarawak Social Welfare Department has been informed of the incident and so far we have not taken any action against the parents as we did not receive any complaints,” he said.

The children were found loitering near an abandoned building behind a supermarket in Kota Sentosa on Friday at 2pm by a member of the public.

They were then brought to a police station for further action.

Based on various comments by netizens, both of the girls, likely to be sisters, are usually seen with their parents who would forage secondhand or discarded items in the Kota Sentosa area.

Netizens also expressed their relief the children were found by a kind-hearted person, who sent them directly to the police station for their own safety.