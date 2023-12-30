Priority given to developing Sabah – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 30): Development and progress are given priority by the State Government with various policies and developments implemented for the benefit of the people in Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji, who is also Sulaman assemblyman, said since leading the State Government, his focus is on carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to him.

He acknowledges that some quarters dislike and often criticize him but stressed that they are only good at talking.

“I don’t entertain matters which are a waste of time to respond to or are merely political talk. Instead, I remain focused on carrying out the tasks and responsibilities entrusted to me for the people’s benefit.

“This is why I truly appreciate programs like this because casual meetings like these allow me to connect with the people, especially in Tuaran. I understand that being appointed as the Chief Minister means my responsibilities have grown larger than before.

“I must think for the greater good of Sabah. However, this does not stop me from meeting the people in the area,” he said when officiating a Christmas celebration jointly organised by Kampung Batangan, Kampung Barus, Kampung Korompitut, Kampung Wokok, Kampung Dungang 1, Kampung Dungang 2, and Kampung Pandamai at Kampung Dungang, Tuaran, on Saturday.

The Chief Minister’s wife, Datin Seri Panglima Juliah Salag, was also in attendance.

According to Hajiji, he particularly enjoys events that allow him to be with the grassroots and stressed that being busy is not an excuse to not meet the people, especially in Tuaran and Sulaman constituencies.

“Although we might not meet frequently, my heart and feelings are deeply connected to the people in this district. Hence, if there is any need, inform me without hesitation,” he said.

Touching on the celebration, Hajiji stated that open house events during celebrations like Christmas can foster closer ties among the diverse ethnic and religious communities in the state.

He emphasized that such gatherings also strengthen the bond between leaders and the people, adding that such celebrations have shaped the diverse ethnic and religious communities in Sabah, including in Tuaran, to live harmoniously and united despite the diversity in ethnicity and religious beliefs.

“This is a tradition passed down from our ancestors, and this is what makes Sabah unique. There are not any religious or ethnic issues, and some are even siblings despite different religions.

“For instance, my children have cousins who are Christians. Yet, none of these differences hinder us from living harmoniously,” he said.