Tiang lauds SMC’s commitment to serving Sibu folk

SIBU (Dec 30): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has always been one of the best-performing councils in Sarawak, said Deputy Minister of Public Health and Housing Dato Michael Tiang.

He said Sibu residents should feel proud of SMC’s leadership in serving the people of Sibu.

“Local authorities are crucial to our community — they act as frontliners in serving the people.

“SMC, even in the past, has always been the best-performing local council in Sarawak. Sibu folk should be very proud because SMC is always on the ground or, in other words, ‘turun padang’,” he said in his speech during the SMC Annual Dinner here on Friday night.

Tiang also called on SMC to work together with the state government so Sibu does not miss out on the goal of turning Sarawak into a well-developed state by 2030.

“As we all know, our Premier’s vision is for Sarawak to become a developed and high-income state by 2030. We (Sibu) should not get too comfortable with our achievements in 2023.

“We cannot play by the same formula where we think it is enough for Sarawak to become a developed state in 2030. SMC should join hands with the Sarawak government to ensure Sibu is not left behind and to make Sibu better,” he said.

He also lauded SMC’s move towards paperless meetings, which are in line with the Sarawak government’s direction of going green.

“I am glad that SMC chairman Clarence Ting announced the council is moving towards paperless meetings. I think this is the right move because it is in line with the Sarawak government’s goal of a green economy,” he said.

Also present were Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and the dinner’s organising chairperson Michelle Law.