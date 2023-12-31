Bukit Semuja rep: Premier’s commitment to assist in upgrading non-Muslim places of worship must be supported by all

KUCHING (Dec 31): The Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s commitment to assist in upgrading of non-Muslim places of worship must be supported by all, said Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus.

“The centres/places of worship in this state must not be left dilapidated. This is for the well-being of all. This is the uniqueness of the state of Sarawak,” he said today.

Abang Johari, in his recent Christmas and New Year message, had said previously, some places of worship, especially churches and chapels used to be in sorry conditions.

As such, Abang Johari pointed out Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) was set up to make sure that the non-Muslims in the state would each have a comfortable place to pray and worship.

The Premier also reiterated that in keeping with Sarawak’s social inclusiveness, the state government is committed to ensure that all Sarawakians have decent places of worship.

On a related matter, John said he is appreciative and grateful to Abang Johari for announcing that the annual grant for Unifor has been increased by RM10 million to a total of RM110 million for the year 2024.

He said this showed the Premier is very concerned about assistance for religious bodies or institutions in this state.

Meanwhile, John recently handed over grants from Unifor to the management boards of two mission schools in Bukit Semuja namely SK St Patrick Tangga and SK St Henry Selabi.

He revealed each school received RM128,000 for development and other expenses.

John also said he had briefed those present on several matters, in particular regarding the planning, utilisation, expenditure and reporting procedures that should be made transparently and thoroughly.