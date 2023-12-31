CM: Sabah strong when we are united

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 31): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said no forces with ill intent can break Sabah as long as the people are united.

“As Chief Minister, I am committed to seeing our beloved Sabah remain united, prosperous and inclusive. We are strong only when we are united.

“No forces with ill intent can break us as Sabahans. United, we will be able to withstand any attempts to undermine stability and to ensure that development can proceed unhindered,” he said in his New Year 2024 message.

“I am touched and grateful to the people and all like-minded supporters who have stood by us, believing in our sincerity to do what is best for Sabah.

“Let us put politics aside and discard any divisiveness that will only pull us apart. We must forge forward into the new year with resolve, united in diversity, and committed to doing good in accordance with the mandate given to us by the rakyat,” he said.

With the people’s support, the Chief Minister said that the State Government had made good strides in progressing its development plan, the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ).

“As we enter the New Year, it is time to reflect on the past year and look forward to the new year with hope and optimism. Despite challenges (in 2023), we have been steadfast in implementing the SMJ agenda and staying on course to see it through. Our commitment to growth remains unwavering,” he said.

Hajiji said the recently passed State 2024 Budget, amounting to RM5.701 billion, was a testament to the State Government’s commitment to drive economic growth and development in Sabah.

“We have set our sights on the many opportunities the state can leverage in all sectors.

We will continue to build on our successes and pursue new investment opportunities to create economic spin-offs and create jobs for the people,” he said.

However, he said all these successes and plans will account for nothing without the combined efforts and commitment of all as well as a conducive environment to pursue our development goals.