DAP man calls for Kuching Water Board to review water usage rates imposed on shoplot unit residents

KUCHING (Dec 31): Kuching Water Board (KWB) should reconsider its new policy of applying commercial rates to water usage by residents living on the second and third floors of a shoplot building, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak member Michael Kong.

Kong viewed such policy as being in stark contrast to the previous practice of only imposing commercial rates to the ground and first floors of a building.

“A concerning matter has been brought to my attention regarding water bills from residents occupying shoplot units.

“Their distress stems from exorbitant charges for water usage, with bills indicating a staggering RM22.55 for a mere two cubic metres of water, versus the usual domestic rate of RM4.40,” said the DAP man.

According to him, the second and third floors of such building have been traditionally designated for residential purposes and thus, the residents should enjoy more reasonable domestic rates.

“The shift to commercial rates is unduly imposing financial strain onto the residents.”

Kong hoped that the KWB would revoke its decision of applying the new rates on these residential floors, particularly with the residents living on these floors mostly coming from the bottom 40 per cent income group (B40).

“Subjecting them to further financial strain is unjust, especially given the economic challenges intensified by the ongoing circumstances,” he said.