Federal govt to strengthen political stability in 2024, says Miri MP

MIRI (Dec 31): The federal government would be focusing on its primary objective of maintaining political stability, as well as establishing certainty and confidence through its policies, said Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

“As a new government, we have faced significant challenges across various political fronts.

“Over the first half of the year, we navigated through six state elections while grappling with economic uncertainties marked by surging inflation and the plight of low-income citizens.

“Concurrently, regional conflicts, from the Ukraine-Russia War to the unrest in the Middle-East and the ongoing competition between China and the US, subjected our nation to considerable uncertainty and challenges,” said Chiew in his New Year message.

Reflecting on the past year, Chiew also mentioned that the paramount goal of the Unity Government had been to strengthen political stability for the nation, improve the nation’s economy, sustain foreign investment hinged on stable political conditions, and establish consistent national policies, and that the correct political transition is pivotal to achieving these goals.

“Thus, in 2023, we laid down the foundation and the clear direction for future development of the nation, encompassing the transition to new energy sources, national regional development plans, industrial blueprints, energy transformation programmes, and a commitment to achieving zero carbon emissions.

“These measures are designed to ensure a solid foundation for the political and economic stability of our nation.

“For 2024, we look forward to working collaboratively with robust central leadership and coordinated efforts with state governments to concentrate on improving the economic conditions of our country and addressing longstanding issues,” he added.

Chiew emphasised that the transitional periods would anticipate tangible changes in various aspects of people’s lives, yet these would be essential in implementing structural changes to Malaysia’s overall economic landscape.

As the representative of Miri at the parliamentary level, he pledged to closely collaborate with the federal government in implementing and overseeing all federal policies meant to benefit all communities.

“Over the past year, we have endeavoured to contribute to the development of Miri, and we shall continue to strive for more projects and programmes to ensure that Miri will get to reap the benefits of national development,” he added.