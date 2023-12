Flying doctor service in six S’wak divisions from Jan 2-15 next year

KUCHING (Dec 31): The Sarawak Health Department’s flying doctor service (PDU) will be available in Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit, Miri and Limbang divisions starting Jan 2-15 next year.

According to a statement from the department, the mobile team will be available in Sri Aman morning and afternoon at Rh Siba, Perdu in Ulu Spak and Rh Thomas, Banggai on Jan 10; Rh Munggu Sawa in Pantu and Rh Mamut, Langgir in Lingga (Jan 11); Rh Rimong, Begantong and Rh Lidom, Sg Paya, Menjuau (Jan 12); Rh Nyandang, Ulu Akup in Skrang and Rh Bada, Ng Talong in Ulu Engkari (Jan 15).

In Sarikei, the team is expected at SKR Kota and Rh Ajai, Ulu Entalih on Jan 2; Rh Barak and SRK Jambu (Jan 3); Rh Tawie and Rh Janting (Jan 4); Rh Enggie, Kemalih on Jan 5; Rh Bugie and SRK Ju (Jan 8); and at Rh Kiroh and Rh Umar (Jan 9).

The team will be in Sibu on Jan 2 at Rh Gayut and Nanga Arau; Jan 3 (Rh Ansi and Rh Asun); Jan 4 (Rh Jarau, Jagau and Rh Unjan Poi); Jan 5 (Rh Seliau and Rh Tuan) and Jan 8 (Rh Engkayau, Ulu Machan and Rh Janting).

In Kapit, the PDU team will be serving the community at Rh Nuga and Rh Ringga on Jan 9; Rh Liun and Rh Messop, Ibau (Jan 10); Rh Majo and Rh Kennedy (Jan 11); Rh Ajan, Long Singut (Jan 12 – morning only); and Rh Achau and Rh Ngelambong (Jan 15).

The mobile team will be expected in Miri on Jan 4 (Pa’ Tik, Long Dano, Pa’ Lungan), Jan 5 (Long Seridan and Long Balau), Jan 8 (Ba’ Lai, Long Banga) – morning and afternoon. The service will only be available in the morning at Long Sabai on Jan 9; Tanjong Durian (Jan 10), Ba’ Lamam (Jan 11), Long Kerong (Jan 12), and Long Palai (Jan 15).

In Limbang, the mobile team is expected at Sg Adang on Jan 2 (morning), as well as Pa’ Berunut and Pa’ Puti (morning and afternoon) on Jan 3.

For more information, call Family Health Development Division senior medical assistant Junaidi Othman at 082-473200 (ext 296).