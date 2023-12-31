Kuala Baram house owner stumbles upon python devouring chicken

MIRI (Dec 31): A villager had a shock this morning after coming across a python devouring one of his chickens in the compound of his house at Kampung Batu 1 in Kuala Baram.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement said it received a call for help from the 28-year-old at 5.14am and immediately dispatched a team of snake handlers to the scene.

“The man was going to the pen to feed his chickens when he spotted the python. The APM team led by Nurhaizam Ramzi managed to locate the three-metre-long reptile and capture it using special tools,” said the agency.

The operation concluded at 5.50am with APM personnel releasing the python back into the wild away from residential areas.