Malaysian leaders consistent in Palestinian issue, says Amanah Wanita chief

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 31): Malaysia’s leadership, under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration, has always been consistent in championing the Palestinian issue and in condemning the Israeli regime’s brutality.

Amanah Wanita Chief Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said that Malaysia’s strong support for the Palestinian struggle included blocking and disallowing the Israeli-based company, ZIM from calling at any port in the country and bringing up the Palestinian issue in the presence of United States president Joe Biden and other Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders at the Apec Economic Leaders’ Week Informal Dialogue and Working Lunch in San Francisco recently.

“I am certain and believe that the country’s leadership is ensuring that Islamic countries play their respective roles and to help bring in aid to Gaza.

“Stern action must be taken to show Israel and the United States,” the Deputy Local Government Development Minister told Bernama when met at the Palestine Solidarity picket here yesterday.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama on the fifth day of the picket revealed that eight camps have been set up in the area, with various activities being held, including cultural exhibitions, poetry recitals and talks on the Palestinian issue.

The six-day picket that began on Dec 26 is an initiative by Malaysians concerned with the ongoing crisis in Gaza, and brings together 48 non-governmental organisations (NGO) encompassing community organisations, youth and student associations as well as political groups of across the spectrum to demand a stop to the killing of Palestinians and an immediate ceasefire.

The Malaysian Islamic Consultative Council, Sejagat, Viva Palestina Malaysia, Yayasan Al Quds Malaysia, Suara Rakyat Malaysia and Malaysian Women’s Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine are among the NGOs involved.

According to international news reports, at least 20,000 Palestinians, including children, have been killed in Gaza since the latest Israel-Palestinian conflict began on Oct 7. – Bernama