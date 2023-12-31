Man badly hurt after motorcycle crashes at Permyjaya flyover

MIRI (Dec 31): A motorcyclist was badly injured in a crash at the Permyjaya flyover here last night.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) said it deployed a team to the scene in response to a request from Miri Hospital for assistance.

“Following the call for help at 7.56pm, a team led by Yolanda Jawing was rushed to the scene where they found an injured male victim conscious on the road.

“The victim had an open wound on his head and lacerations on his right elbow, and was provided early treatment at the scene,” said APM in a statement.

It said the team proceeded to transport the victim to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

Also present at the scene of the accident were police personnel.