Man injured after car collides with MPV at Jalan Song-Kapit

SIBU (Dec 31): A 42-year-old man was injured after his car collided with a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at Jalan Song-Kapit today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 10.57am and firefighters from the Song fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the accident involved a car driven by a man and a MPV with a family of five onboard.

“The car driver, who was injured, was still in the car but was not trapped. All the passengers and driver of the MPV, on the other hand, did not suffer any injuries,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to move the driver out of the car using a stretcher before handing him over to the paramedics for further action.

The firefighters ended the operation at 11.22am after carrying out flushing at the scene and ensuring that the situation was safe.