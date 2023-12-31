Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Sarikei

SARIKEI (Dec 31): A 19-year-old boy was seriously injured after his motorcycle collided with a car at Jalan Masjid Lama here last night.

Civil Defence Force (APM) Sarikei officer Shahrol Azizi Zaidi in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 10.05pm, and a team of personnel was immediately despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the victim had suffered an open wound on his forehead and a fracture on his left thigh,” he added.

Shahrol Azizi said the car driver did not suffer any injuries.

“The motorcyclist was given initial treatment by the APM personnel at the scene before being taken to Sarikei Hospital for further treatment,” it added.