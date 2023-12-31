MPP chief: 103 RTP projects worth over RM16 mln implemented in 2023

KUCHING (Dec 31): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) has implemented 103 rural transformation projects (RTP) worth RM16.315 million for 2023, said council chairman Tan Kai.

He said the figure achieved this year was higher than the 73 RTP projects implemented in 2022 worth RM12.999 million.

“Each state elected assembly member is entitled for RM5 million in RTP grant per year.

“The leader of the RTP project implementation team is the Kuching Resident’s Office including for the selection of contractors, whereas local councils, Public Works Department (JKR), Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sarawak and other utilities agencies are the technical implementation team,” he said in a statement today.

Tan also explained the main income of the local council is assessment collection to provide services to the residents, including rubbish collection, paying street lighting bill, sewerage treatment, and road and drain maintenance.

“The development, upgrading of facilities and community development very much depend on government grants, and RTP grants are one of the important financial resources,” he added.

The breakdown of RTP projects implemented by MPP this year included 10 projects in the Pantai Damai constituency worth RM1.35 million; five in Tupong worth RM520,000; 15 in Kota Sentosa worth RM3.46 million; 34 in Batu Kitang worth RM2.635 million; and 16 in Batu Kawah worth RM5 million.

Tan said others included three projects in Stakan worth RM350,000; 11 projects in Mambong worth RM1.85 million: one in Petra Jaya worth RM50,000; and eight in Puncak Borneo worth RM1.1 million