Of Spring Festival, and the celebration of love

NOW is a good time to make preparations for the Spring Festival that marks the arrival of the Lunar New Year.

Of course, we know it as the Chinese New Year, celebrated in China, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and many other countries where there are Chinese communities.

It will be the Year of the Dragon, where all aspects of the celebration are traditionally derived from.

We can see many auspicious items on sale that signify the zodiac animal – from the illustrious pictorial designs on the calendar and notebooks, the paper crafts and calligraphy arts, right up to the plants and flowers that adorn the houses and offices.

The following describes the symbolisms that come with each bloom:

Peach blossoms – The delicate pink flowers are often said to attract luck, longevity, prosperity and romance to the household.

Plum blossoms – Celebrated for their endurance in harsh conditions, plum blossoms represent resilience and perseverance. Their pure-white petals set against the gnarled branches embody beauty in adversity, making them a cherished New Year decoration.

Orchids – They are synonymous with elegance, refinement and fertility. They also symbolise luxury and success, making them a favoured choice during the festival so as to invite prosperity and sophistication into the household.

Narcissus – They symbolise good luck and prosperity.

Chrysanthemum – They represent longevity and happy life, as well as joy and laughter for the family. They are also believed to be able to cleanse the home of negativity, and attract positive energy.

Kumquats and tangerine trees – They symbolise wealth and good fortunes. The more fruits there are on a tree, the more are the riches and also children that household would be blessed with. It is noteworthy to mention that many of such decorated trees are imported from China, where they have been artificially grafted to bear more flowers and fruits.

Meanwhile, with the Chinese New Year falling in February, there is also another occasion that many will be observing – Valentine’s Day, on Feb 14.

It goes without saying that flowers play a major part in this ‘celebration of love’. The list here shows the Top 3 blooms that ‘speak the expression of love’.

Roses – I would be condemned should I ever fail to name this flower. For those madly in love with each other, the red blooms symbolise passion, while pink expresses admiration, yellow signifies friendship, and white, of course, shows purity and innocence.

Tulips – As with roses, tulips express different emotions through different colours. Reds symbolise true love, purple for royalty – thus, wishes for good fortunes, and yellow for cheerful thoughts.

Lilies – These sweet-smelling blooms represent the purity of heart and the commitment in relationships.

Whatever the occasion, one would go no wrong in expressing its significance with flowers.

Learn about the symbolisms to match the message of any celebration and achieve all the primary objectives.

Happy New Year, Happy Valentine and Happy Gardening!