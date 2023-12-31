Over 100 attend Mile 2-6 Jalan Oya JKKK Christmas and New Year dinner

SIBU (Dec 31) The Mile 2-6 Jalan Oya Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) held a Christmas and New Year dinner at leading hotel here which was attended by over 100 people last night.

The event was officiated by Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

In his speech, Lau said one of the things about end of the year is it gives an opportunity to the people to reflect on the past year and all that they have accomplished.

“Whether it’s personal achievements or the milestones we have reached as a community, it is important to take a moment to appreciate all that we have done.

“So, as we enjoy good camaraderie and count down the final days of the year, let’s take a moment to reflect on all that we have achieved and all that we have yet to accomplish,” he added.

On the event, Lau said it provided an opportunity for the people to meet and connect with the officials from the government departments such as from the Sibu Resident Office and Sibu District Office.

“It is important that we reach out and get in touch to form a consortium of all strengths, and to consolidate into a strong force to fuel the community and society forward.

“I hope that all Mile 2-6 Jalan Oya JKKK will continue to perform their role effectively and will continue to organise more activities that benefit the members while contributing positively towards the development of the community, society and country,” he said.

Lau also congratulated to all the JKKK committee members who have taken the initiative as well as great effort to organise the event successfully.

Among those present were the event organising chairman Lau Ing Chong, Mile 2-6 Jalan Oya JKKK president Kapitan Lau Kiu Seng.