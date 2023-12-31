Premier unveils ‘Ibu Pertiwi’ as name of Malaysia’s tallest flagpole

KUCHING (Dec 31): The name of Malaysia’s tallest flagpole was unveiled tonight during the New Year Countdown celebration at Kuching Waterfront.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the iconic flagpole’s name as ‘Ibu Pertiwi’, to rapturous applause by the thousands in attendance.

“If Malaysia’s flag is known as the Jalur Gemilang, then let Sarawak’s (flagpole) be known as Ibu Pertiwi. The area surrounding the flagpole will be known as Dataran Ibu Pertiwi,” he said in his speech.

During the rehearsal for the celebration last Friday, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahmah Hamzah said the flagpole – also touted as the tallest in Southeast Asia – was poised to become another iconic landmark for Kuching City.

He said the monument is expected attract both local and international tourists eager to capture its magnificence through photographs.

Meanwhile, last night’s festivities kicked off with a six-hour party featuring popular Sarawakian performers and renowned Malaysian artistes including Datuk Amy Search, Datuk Zainal Abidin, Hael Husaini, Floor 88, and DeFam, as well as a boat parade along the Sarawak river.