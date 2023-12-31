Sarawakian Queen of Breaststroke: Beyond records and medals

FORMER national swimmer Erika Kong is beyond excited to see Sarawak hosting the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) next year.

She always remembers the national amateur sports meet as one that had opened many opportunities for her, and she remains grateful for them.

The 2016 edition was particularly significant for her as it was her last participation in the Games.

“The fact that it was hosted in my home state made it extra special,” she told thesundaypost in Kuching.

Winning first place in all the events that she competed in was truly an indescribable experience.

The overwhelming support from fellow Sarawakians further added to the thrill of crossing the finish line.

“That was my last Sukma, and to be able to represent my state for the last time before retirement and to win gold medals, all of it was an unforgettable experience.

“The feeling of coming in first in all the events, to have my whole family and relatives cheering on for me from the stands, as well as the whole of Sarawak cheering on for me when I touched the wall – just beyond words,” she said.

‘Breaststroke specialist’

Erika, now 28, is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable athletes to emerge from Sarawak. In her prime, she was the nation’s ‘breaststroke specialist’ in women’s swimming.

Once hailed as ‘Sarawak’s Golden Girl of Swimming’, her remarkable achievements as a former national swimmer, a SEA Games medallist, and a qualifier for both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, have solidified her place in the annals of Malaysian swimming.

Looking back at her journey, Erika tagged the 2009 SEA Games in Laos as her most memorable. At just 14 years old, she was not expected to achieve much.

However, against all odds, she placed third in the 100m breaststroke event.

“I had my whole family on the stands cheering for me, and when I finished the race, I had no idea that I actually came in third, because I thought everyone was cheering for my senior who came in first place instead,” she recalled.

Erika’s last official SEA Games meet was the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur. After competing, she decided to retire from swimming and focus on her studies.

‘The beginning’

When she was a little girl, her mother, in recognising the importance of water safety, urged her to take up swimming lessons.

Little did they know that this would uncover her talent in swimming.

It was her father, Anthony Kong, who first discovered her natural ability and encouraged her to pursue competitive swimming.

“I was around age nine or 10, when I took part in my first meet, held at the MBKS swimming pool,” said Erika.

She did not win anything, but her desire to succeed burned stronger. She made a vow to herself that she would at least grab a medal in the next meet.

Throughout her swimming career, Erika said she had been fortunate to have an incredible support system.

Her father, in particular, had been her rock, always knowing how to uplift her spirits after a disappointing race and offering the right words of encouragement to help her bounce back.

“I am grateful for having a family that is really supportive of me, especially Dad.

“He always knows the right things to say to me in order to get me back up.”

Swimming, however, was not just an individual sport, said Erika.

“I also received great support from my coach and teammates. Their encouragement and camaraderie helped me stay motivated during the tough days, and pushed me to work harder during training.

“For me, such support was crucial to my success. It’s important to have a positive, supportive environment in sports.”

Current endeavours

While no longer competing, Erika’s contributions to the sport continue to resonate.

Erika is now a professional swimming coach, with Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (ASUM) Level 1 certification. She is also a member of the Swimmers and Swimming Coaches Association of Malaysia.

She enjoys sharing her experience, skills and knowledge with her charges.

Also, she feels that it is her responsibility to give back to the sport that has shaped her into the individual that she is today, and also to help others reach their potential.

Erika puts in all her passion in the sport into guiding many young swimmers and helping them develop their skills.

“I’m very proud of the achievements of the next generation of swimmers whom I have coached, and I continue to push them to reach new heights and materialise their true potential.

“I’m always excited about the prospect of these talented young swimmers breaking my records and taking the sport to new heights,” she enthused.

Advice for aspiring swimmers

When asked about her advice to swimmers preparing for the upcoming Sukma, Erika stressed about ‘the importance of having fun’.

“Yes, it’s important to put in the hard work, but do not place excessive pressure on yourself – you should also enjoy the swim.”

Erika believed that talent could only take a person so far, but with hard work, it could take one anywhere. She would always remind athletes to understand the importance of discipline as it was crucial in achieving their set goals.

“Discipline covers maintaining good eating habits, getting adequate rest, and training smart.

“These small things are often overlooked, but they can significantly affect an athlete’s end results.

“Expecting 100 per cent results from a mere 10 per cent effort, is unrealistic.”

Erika also believed that her time as a national swimmer had helped prepare her for life beyond the pool.

“Swimming has taught me many valuable lessons like hard work, determination and discipline, which have helped me succeed in all aspects of my life,” she said.

For Erika, her legacy in swimming is more than just about the records set or the medals won; it is also about the positive impact that she has brought to those around her.

Whether she is teaching a young child how to swim, or training a promising young athlete, she is committed to making a difference in the lives of others and leaving a lasting impact on the sport that she loves.