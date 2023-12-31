Stay updated to brace for changing situations, Temenggong calls on Sibu people

SIBU (Dec 31): The people need to constantly update themselves in order to brace for the changing situation currently gripping the world, Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association president, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said.

He said the people need to formulate appropriate and comprehensive countermeasures and solutions, identify opportunities, and take timely actions to solve problems and overcome difficulties.

“We must continue to learn new things, upgrade our knowledge, and add new skills to keep pace with the times,” he added.

Lau was speaking at Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kampung Nangka’s Winter Solstice, Christmas, and New Year dinner celebration on Friday night.

Among those present were SUPP Dudong branch advisor Datuk Dr Soon Choon Tech, its chairman Wong Ching Yong, SUPP Nangka branch chairman Chua Beng Seng, and event organising chairman Penghulu Lau Hieng Wong.

Lau said the primary task for a person and an organisation was to seek continuous improvement.

“Hopefully, each SUPP member will have the spirit of unity and cooperation, learning and progressing in their quest for continuous struggle for their party.

“2023 is a turbulent year gripped by war, food security, inflation, the resurgence of the Covid-19 epidemic, and other factors that have had a negative impact on the economic development of the world.

“The world economy and development situation are changing, and the country and its people are also having a difficult time,” he added.

“We have to keep pace with the times, maintain agile thinking, and have the ability to respond quickly when necessary.”

Lau said to look forward to 2024 as well as to embrace new hope with renewed energy and aim for greater development to come.

At the gathering, he reminded the participants to feel the joy that the festival brings.

“All of us ought to reflect on our colourful lives this year and the various benefits and graces we have received.”