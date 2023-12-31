KUCHING (Dec 31): State-owned TV Sarawak (TVS) today launched its new logo as part of its aim to deliver better and more creative content to its viewers.

Its chief executive officer Kushairi Abang said viewers can expect a diverse and captivating line-up of programmes in the first quarter next year, from international soap operas to history programmes, reality shows, talk shows, documentaries, and locally-produced as well as acquired dramas.

“Special programmes tailored for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration in February underscore TVS’ dedication to capture the essence of major festive seasons in Malaysia,” he told a press conference after launching the new logo at the station’s office here.

In marking TVS’ third year, Kushairi said the station is also looking at ways to boost its viewership across the South China Sea.

He said they are in the process of discussing with content producers in Penang, Johor and Kuala Lumpur on organising roadshows and working on programmes including live events.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Media Group chairman Dato Norhyati Mohd Ismail said TVS’ new logo is part of the station’s strategic plan towards becoming one of the top three television stations in the country.

“TVS aims to curate diverse content from various states across Malaysia and foster a sense of unity and diversity in our programming.

“However, this cannot be achieved without the support of media practitioners in the state. I really hope that our mainstream media here will play their role where we can work together, as we all have the same objectives and goals,” she said.