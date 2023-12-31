TYT: Onus upon all to boost Sarawak’s economic growth

KUCHING (Dec 31): It is crucial for Sarawakians to emphasise on accelerating the state’s economic growth and addressing the development gap, with the priority of improving the livelihood of the people in the rural areas, said Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

In his New Year 2024 message, he said the task of developing Sarawak did not rest upon the government alone, adding that the private sector, comprising big and small business enterprises, must also take the challenge and work together with the state government towards achieving the development agenda for common benefits.

Despite the World Bank having recognised Sarawak as having reached a high income region, with a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita of US$13,205 (RM61,667), Taib said Sarawakians must not rest on their laurels as the figure must be translated to real income.

Through Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, Sarawak would continue to focus on manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, forestry and mining through enablers such as digital transformation, innovation, education and renewable and green energy.

“The future of Sarawak lies in the degree of our people’s efficiency and continuous commitment to Sarawak as a preferred investment destination. As such, every Sarawakian has an important role to play to ensure that Sarawak would achieve greater progress and prosperity towards the Year 2030 and beyond.

“All of us must continue to be committed and determined to work harder towards achieving the development goals. The commitment from all levels of society will give us the strength to face the challenges ahead,” said the Head of State.

Taib said Sarawakians could take great pride that the state, under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, had been able to achieve the present level of development as a result of the unity and harmonious relationship among the people; and also to manage the resources effectively despite facing many challenges along the way.

With Sarawak celebrating 60 years of its independence, he was glad to see Sarawakians acquire the spirit of nationalism, which had enabled them to cooperate and work together in serving the interests of the state and Malaysia.

This, he added, had become the basis to strengthen the unity and solidarity among the people without them realising that they were moving closer together to become more united and meaningful members of the Malaysian society.

“This truly manifested the fact that the people, during the last 60 years, have mutual respect for each other and share the common desire to live in peace and harmony among them.

“Sarawak has rightly earned a reputation as a peaceful state where people live in peace and harmony in spite of differences in ethnicity and religion.

“The state has truly embraced cultural diversity, unity and harmony, all of which has enabled the people to focus their time and energy towards development,” he said.

Adding on, Taib said conscientious efforts must be made to push Sarawak to a higher level of development phase.

He said while Sarawakians could be happy with the present achievements, they must not rest on their laurels; instead, they must strive to do better and benchmark themselves against the bests in the world.

“During the last State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting held in November, our Premier had announced the biggest budget in our history, amounting to RM12.4 billion for 2024, an increase of 18 per cent over this year’s budget of RM10.8 billion.

“With a projected surplus of RM386 million, this is indeed another great achievement for Sarawak.

“As such, we hope that Sarawak will continue to prosper in the years to come,” said Taib.