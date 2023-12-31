Uggah advises public to continue to be very vigilant against Covid-19 threat

KUCHING (Dec 31): Members of the public, especially the elderly, children, and those with comorbidities are advised to continue to be very vigilant against the Covid-19 threat.

In giving this advice, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas asserted that there were indications of cases resurging, with the HK.3 and the JN.1 sub variants now detected in the state.

“During Epidemiology Week 51 (Dec 17-Dec 23), we had 942 cases, an increase of 311 or 49.29 per cent. In the previous Epidemiology week, we had 631. New deaths were reported in Epidemiology Week 51, comprising three cases in Kuching and one case in Miri, to bring the toll to 13 since this year.

“Therefore, the public is advised to follow the guidelines issued by the federal Health Ministry. Stop the infection and transmission – let us watch out for each other,” Uggah, who is also the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said in his New Year message.

In the message, Uggah also said 2023 has been very a successful year for the state as its unity, resilience, perseverance and political stability have allowed the state government to function uninterrupted and at full steam ahead.

With Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg recently announced the highest-ever state revenue of RM13.1 billion this year, he said it was a year of trailblazing innovations in green economy as well as outstanding financial performance.

“With this record-breaking income, Sarawak is in the path for more great things ahead.

“We may have the resources but it takes a brave, innovative and visionary leadership to take us where we are now, without sacrificing our sustainability or environment,” he said.