‘Dubai Move’ a waste of time, says Abg Johari

KUCHING (Jan 1): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has expressed his bewilderment at being mentioned in recent media reports concerning the alleged ‘Dubai Move’ and called the so-called move a waste of time.

Abang Johari said he only learnt about the alleged Dubai Move, which is aimed at toppling the unity government, through the media, much like many Sarawakians.

“That so-called move is just a waste of time. We are now just focussed in wanting a good economy through a stable government.

“I see the media mentioning my name when reporting about the Dubai Move. How could my name be mentioned in the reports when I myself found out about the reports through the media?” he told reporters during a press conference today.

In responding to a claim that one of the plans in the purported Dubai Move is to make him the Prime Minister, Abang Johari said: “Before wanting to become Prime Minister, I should know well to ‘measure my own coat based on my own body’ (ukur baju di badan sendiri). How can I become Prime Minister?”

The alleged Dubai Move gained attention through Malaysian media outlets, which reported claims of a secret meeting to strategise and assign tasks to ‘agents.’

These agents were allegedly tasked with identifying Members of Parliament who might be persuaded to switch support to the opposition, with the ultimate goal of forming a backdoor government.

Abang Johari however said that if such move does exist, Sarawak is not interested in being part of it because a move like that will further destabilise the country.

“We are not interested in being involved in any sort of move because we just want to see a stable federal government. Our concern now is that we want a stable federal government.

“By sticking with the current government, we are contributing to a stable Malaysian government. Our country will not do well economically if the government continues to be unstable,” he said.

According to the reports, the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) was purportedly offered the Prime Minister post, coupled with a promise of greater autonomy, including up to 20 per cent of oil revenue royalties for Sarawak.

The speculation surrounding the alleged Dubai Move emerged as certain opposition leaders reportedly met with government officials during their recent stay in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The alleged purpose of the meeting was said to be the discussion and delegation of tasks related to enticing MPs to switch allegiance to the opposition, potentially establishing a backdoor government.

Prior to the press conference, Abang Johari was visiting the Dataran Ibu Pertiwi, where the tallest flagpole in Southeast Asia is situated, together with his deputies Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and other officials.

During his visit to the square, he was briefed by the contractors and took time to visit every corner of the Dataran Ibu Pertiwi.