Dubai Move: GPS not interested in plunging M’sia into deeper crisis, says Fazzrudin

KUCHING (Jan 1): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is not interested in being part of any political coup such as the purported ‘Dubai Move’ that will plunge Malaysia into deeper crisis, said Chief Political Secretary to the Premier Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

He pointed out that Sarawak Premier and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had already said that GPS would continue to support the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim until the next general election.

“This is because we need a stable federal government that will steer the nation’s economic recovery for the sake of the people,” said Fazzrudin in a statement yesterday.

He said this in response to Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan calling on GPS to seize opportunities from the purported ‘Dubai Move’.

Fazzrudin also mentioned that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is GPS parliamentary chief whip, has echoed the same sentiment that GPS’ priority is to have a stable administration.

“We simply do not have the time to entertain political dramas that will affect the stability of the administration and undo our efforts to get the economy back on track,” he added.

He said that under the current federal administration, Sarawak has seen many successes such as the return of rights as enshrined under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Inter-Governmental Committee Report 1962 and the Federal Constitution.

“The Prime Minister has expressed willingness to address part of the agreements in the MA63, and the unity government has since managed to address several issues pertaining to this,” he said.

Commenting further on Voon’s statement, Fazzrudin said the PBK president’s remarks only served to fuel the fire and had underlying motives to disrupt the stability of politics in the country.

“Since time immemorial, PBK and Voon have always tried to drive a wedge among Sarawakians and have never been sincere in fighting for Sarawak. The party only seeks to serve themselves for the purpose of political mileage and brownie points.

“I suggest that he (Voon) open his eyes and acknowledge the success and accomplishments made by the GPS government and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” said Fazzrudin.

Malay daily Berita Harian had reported allegations of a new plot, dubbed the ‘Dubai Move’, aimed at toppling Anwar and the Unity Government.

Quoting Community Communications Department (J-Kom) deputy director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop, the report claimed that the move was orchestrated by Perikatan Nasional leaders including certain representatives of the government during their holiday in the capital of the United Arab Emirates recently.