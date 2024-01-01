Fire breaks out inside shop at Medan Sentral in Bintulu

BINTULU (Jan 1): Firefighters were summoned to Medan Sentral early this morning to extinguish a fire inside a food and beverage shop at Medan Sentral here involving kitchen equipment.

The Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said a distress call was received at 4.31am and six firefighters from the Bintulu fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, they found that the fire involved the kitchen equipment which was severely damaged inside the food and beverage shop,” it added.

Bomba said the fire was fully extinguished, with no reports of injuries received.

“The cause of the fire and as total losses incurred are still under investigation,” it added.