In New Year message, PBDS hopes for allocation for Dayaks under federal budget

SIBU (Jan 1): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) has called on the Madani government to allocate a specific budget for the Dayak community which is still lagging behind others.

Acting president Major (R) Moses Ripai hoped that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would include such allocation under the annual federal budget, similar to that given to other communities.

“While we feel that our community’s living standard might be better than before, but as a whole we are far behind other races in Malaysia,” he said in his New Year message.

He also called on Dayak ministers and elected representatives to “listen to the voice outside the gate” towards helping the community move forward.

“PBDS also calls for land belonging to the community to be titled and given full recognition of rights and ownerships.

“At the same time, the government’s policies must ensure that stateless Sarawakians be given proper identification documents so that they can have the benefits enjoyed by any other Sarawakian,” he added.

Moses also reminded all PBDS members of their responsibility towards the party, and on their role as leaders of the community.