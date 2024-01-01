Julaihi calls for Sarawakians to stay united towards building a prosperous Sarawak in New Year message

KUCHING (Jan 1): Sarawakians had faced unprecedented obstacles, both locally and globally, over the past year, said Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

The Utility and Telecommunication Minister said while 2023 had tested the people’s resilience and resourcefulness, the true strength of the Sarawakian spirit had prevailed as the unity and determination of the people triumphed in the face of adversity.

“But today is not a time for dwelling on the past for it is a time for hope, optimism and unwavering belief in the potential that lies before us.

“As we welcome the new year, let us envision a Sarawak that advances and prospers in countless ways,” he said in his New Year message posted on Facebook.

The Sebuyau assemblyman hoped that in the new year, Sarawak’s economy will continue to prosper and that the people will continue to be blessed with happiness and good health.

“May our economy flourish and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs, workers, and artisan alike.

“Let progress be guided by sustainable practices, ensuring the preservation of our unique environment for generations to come.

“Let us continue fostering a society that celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and harmony among all Sarawakians,” he said.

He acknowledged that the road ahead may not always be smooth sailing but nevertheless expressed his optimism that when Sarawakians are united as one, they can overcome any obstacles that come their way.

“Together, we can reinforce our commitment towards building a Sarawak that is prosperous, where progress is shared, and every Sarawakian can partake in the fruits of development.

“In this journey, I encourage each and every Sarawakian to play an active role. Whether it’s contributing your skills, knowledge, or simply being a caring neighbour, each action matters.

‘Together, let us be the catalysts of change, driving our beloved Sarawak forward towards prosperity and abundance,” he said.

Julaihi also called on Sarawakians to be conscious of their responsibilities, both towards fellow Sarawakians and the land we call home.

“Let our actions and decisions be guided by integrity, compassion, and a shared vision of ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur.’

“I wish you all a joyous and prosperous year ahead, filled with love, happiness, good health, and success in all your endeavours,” he said.