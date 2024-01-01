Mobile Rahmah Sales at Kpg Hj Waheed draws over 200 families

MIRI (Jan 1): The first Mobile Rahmah Sales programme held at Kampung Haji Waheed here on Saturday drew a huge crowd in search of daily food items at below market price, said Chiew Choon Man.

The Miri MP, who officiated the programme, said it was organised by his Miri Parliamentary Service Centre in collaboration with Persatuan Prihatin Sibuti and Daerah Miri (PPSDM).

“For this programme, we have referred to the formula often used by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in carrying out the Rahmah Sales.

“Therefore, we have provided an allocation as subsidy payment in the effort to reduce the price of basic goods by 20 to 30 per cent as compared to that of the market price,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The programme from 10am to 2pm attracted over 200 families to the village’s surau.

Among the basic goods items sold were rice, cooking oil, eggs, vegetables, noodles, coffee, flour, biscuits and condensed milk.

The programme, Chiew reiterated, was organised in response to the federal government’s effort to help reduce the cost of living of the people.

He said amid the success of Rahmah Sales nationwide, his team had improvised by organising Mobile Rahmah Sales in targeted areas so that folks such as senior citizens, the B40 group and people with disabilities would not need to travel far to get essential goods at lower prices.

“Looking forward, we are expecting to continue this initiative next year in other places,” he added.