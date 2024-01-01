Never take Sarawak’s unity among races for granted, says councillor

SIBU (Jan 1): Mutual respect and understanding among the races in Sarawak are valuable assets that have helped the state move forward, said councillor Kevin Lau.

Speaking at a New Year gathering at Rumah Gantih Saing in Bawang Assan yesterday, the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan community development team head said Sarawakians have always been united despite differences in religion and culture.

“We must never take such blessings for granted, especially when we see people in other states struggling with such life values.

“Treasure our harmony and spirit of tolerance,” he said in speech during the gathering, which included a ngajat competition.

The gathering, organised by SUPP Bawang Assan, was joined by residents of five longhouses in the area.

In looking back on 2023, Lau said his SUPP Bawang Assan community development team would treasure the time spent with Bawang Assan folks.

“Today is the last day of 2023. It is time to reflect on what we have achieved and what needs to be improved as we sail into another year of challenges.

“Having weathered various challenges this year, we must progress with greater confidence now,” he said.

He added that with the world facing wars and other calamities, Sarawakians are fortunate to be able to live in peace and harmony.