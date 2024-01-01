Recoda CEO: 84 of 251 projects implemented in 2023 completed

KUCHING (Jan 1): A total of 84 out of 251 projects implemented by the Regional Cor­ri­dor De­vel­op­ment Author­ity (Recoda) in 2023 have been completed, said its chief executive officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni.

In his New Year message yesterday, Ismawi said the projects aimed to narrow the urban-rural divide and, at the same time, draw investments and enhance the people’s livelihood.

“Out of the remaining projects, 107 are underway, 36 are in the tender phase, 11 are being designed, and 13 are in planning.

“Recoda is also carrying out poverty-eradication programmes and various socio-economic development programmes to improve the entrepreneurial skills and quality of life of local communities,” he said.

Ismawi said as the lead authority responsible for implementing infrastructure projects and socio-economic development programmes in the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE), Recoda is committed to ensuring seamless connectivity and providing amenities, thus laying the foundation for investments.

“We continue to make strides through the implementation of infrastructure projects – roads, bridges, buildings, and utilities – in the Upper Rajang basin, Baram highland, and northern region of Sarawak,” he added.

He said SCORE’s crown jewel, the Samalaju Industrial Park (SIP), continues to be pivotal, drawing half of the corridor’s investments with emerging ventures in steel and solar manufacturing.

This, he pointed out, reflects the global interest in SCORE’s rich renewable energy resources.

Despite some challenges, Ismawi said the unwavering support from stakeholders has been instrumental in overcoming obstacles.

With numerous major projects and initiatives on the horizon, he said Recoda aims to bolster regional tourism while contributing to achieving the goals set in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and the Sustainable Sarawak Blueprint, promising economic prosperity for Sarawak.

“As 2023 draws to a close, it is natural for us to look back on the year’s endeavours. For Recoda, it has been an exciting journey, especially as we witness the continued free flow of domestic and international movement of people and investments in our region.

“Our commitment extends beyond facilitating the mobility of local communities – we are also dedicated to those who aspire to discover the richness within the SCORE region.

“As we look forward to 2024, I express my deepest appreciation for your steadfast trust and support as we remain dedicated to creating a sustainable future for Sarawak. Happy New Year 2024,” he said.