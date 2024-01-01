SMC chairman urges staff to uphold high-level of integrity

SIBU (Jan 1): The staff of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) have been urged to uphold a high-level of integrity, as the council adopts a zero-tolerance approach against all forms of bribery and corruption.

In making this call, SMC chairman Clarence Ting, said he would not hesitate to report any of its staff to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) if they failed to toe the line.

“As chairman, I am most concerned about the council’s integrity. I promise all of you, if the council (staff) is corrupt, I will be the first person to bring anyone to MACC,” he said during the SMC New Year Countdown 2024 last night.

The guest-of-honour was Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Datuk Michael Tiang.

Ting also touched on child-friendly and age-friendly cities Initiatives, saying that SMC wants to change Sibu to be a caring town where the children, parents and the elderly are well taken care of.

He also mentioned about SMC’s efforts in making Sibu a safe town, where the public can walk in and around the town safely.

He also urged Sibu folk to align themselves to be part of the sustainable development goals.

Earlier, he called on Sibu folks to work in concert to keep the town spick and span.

Meanwhile, at the same event, Daesco Sdn Bhd was adjudged the winner of the Christmas Tree Decoration Contest and bagged RM3,000.

In the second place was Win Hotel Sdn Bhd which walked away with RM2,000. Doremart Sdn Bhd was the third and bagged RM1,000

A total of 12 contestants took part in the competition.

Among those present were SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, SMC Christmas Festival 2023 organising chairman Councillor Simon Wee, Sibu MP Oscar Ling and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.