S’wakians should be proud of political stability in the state, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (Jan 1): Sarawakians should be proud of the political stability in the state and the respectable management of state affairs, said Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abdul Karim believed the public has confidence in the state government led by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, especially after the recent recognition by World Bank on Sarawak achieving the high-income status.

“It’s not that I want to say other states are not stable but the strong support given by the people in the recent state election and by-election, and the support of the people towards the ruling party here is something to be proud of,” said Abdul Karim during the New Year countdown event at Kuching Waterfront here last night.

Adding on, Abdul Karim, who is the minister-in-charge of the countdown event, hoped that all Sarawakians will continue to contribute to the economic growth of the state and increasing the household income.

The minister also highlighted the mutual understanding and respect among diverse communities in the state, and he hoped the public would continue to place their support on the state government to drive the growth of the economy.

Abdul Karim pointed out the state government has practised prudent financial management with respectable returns achieved on the investments made by the state last year.

On the tourism front, Abdul Karim was proud the state has achieved its target of three million visitors last year.