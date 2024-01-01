Young Allyson thrilled with third-place win in Chinese calligraphy contest

MIRI (Jan 1): It was a proud moment yesterday for Allyson Claudia Robinson Sigai, 12, when she was announced as the third-place winner in the primary school category of a Chinese calligraphy contest organised by Sarawak Hopoh Association Miri Division.

The SJKC Chung Hua Tudan student, who began learning the art a little over a year ago, had previously competed in Chinese calligraphy contests and won in the Bumiputera category, but had never placed among the top winners when going up against her Chinese counterparts.

“When I previously won first prize for the Bumiputera category, I felt it was easy. But when I participated in categories with my Chinese friends, I won only consolation prizes. So I made a promise to myself to practise as much as possible.

“Today, I won third prize competing against my Chinese friends. I am so happy because it means my work is on par with theirs,” she told The Borneo Post.

Her win, she added, serves as motivation for her to work even harder towards achieving a higher level.

Allyson first showed interest in Chinese calligraphy around the end of 2022 after watching a Chinese drama that featured the art.

“I was interested to learn and told my class teacher about it, and she guided me on where to learn. My family has been very supportive of my interest too,” she added.

Since then, she has participated in competitions locally and outside of the state such as in Sabah and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, another contestant, Nur Zanirah Abdullah, 12, said she was satisfied to be among the consolation prize winners yesterday as she had only picked up Chinese calligraphy six months ago.

“Chinese calligraphy isn’t hard to learn but perfecting the writing takes a lot of time and patience.

“I am happy that I managed to win something this time,” said the SJK Chung Hua Sungai Lumut student, adding that it was her third time participating in a Chinese calligraphy competition.

Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who officiated the event, praised the association for its effort in organising the competition towards promoting and preserving Chinese calligraphy among the younger generation.

A total of 86 students and adults took part in yesterday’s contest, which comprised the primary school, secondary school and open categories.

Also present were Sarawak Hopoh Association Miri president Yong Chui Lien, organising chairman Then Nyuk Chung who is also the association’s secretary-general, and councillor Jeffrey Phang.