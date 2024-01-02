Abg Jo: PBB to submit proposal to EC on review of electoral boundaries in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 2): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has announced its intention to submit a proposal regarding the review of electoral boundaries in Sarawak to the Election Commission (EC).

Its president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the party has established a special committee responsible for examining the issue of electoral boundary delimitation.

“At the moment, the matter of redelineation is still under consideration and we can only make suggestions while the final decision however rests with the EC,” he said during a press conference after making a visit to the Dataran Ibu Pertiwi yesterday.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh, in a statement yesterday said the commission was considering and evaluating the suitability of conducting a redelineation exercise for Sarawak.

Abdul Ghani said a redelineation exercise could only be carried out after the expiration of the eight-year interval period from the date of completion of the previous exercise, or when there are amendments to the composition of members of the Dewan Rakyat or state legislative assemblies.

“The last redelineation exercise for the states of Malaya was completed in 2018, while for Sarawak and Sabah, it was done in 2015 and 2017, respectively,” he said in the statement.

Abdul Ghani said that any redelineation proposal would only commence upon notification to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker and the Prime Minister by the EC and a notice published as provided under Part II, Section 4, Thirteenth Schedule of the Federal Constitution.