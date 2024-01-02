Bintulu Cyclist Family Day 2023 draws hundreds of participants

BINTULU (Jan 2): Pantai Tanjung Batu played host to a vibrant celebration of health and unity at the Bintulu Cyclist Family Day 2023 last Saturday.

The event, officiated by Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee, was participated by hundreds of cyclists and their family members.

In his speech, Iskandar said events like the Bintulu Cyclist Family Day play a pivotal role in promoting healthy lifestyles, especially among the youth.

“It’s heartening to see the community come together to celebrate not just the joy of cycling but also the importance of family bonding,” he added.

Organised by Bintulu Cyclist from various local Bintulu clubs, the primary aim of the event was to foster closer ties among participants.

The event successfully captured the essence of promoting healthy activity, community engagement, and encouraging youth participation.

Plenty of activities were held such as kids’ pushbike competition, MTB fun race, outdoor activities, camping, lucky draw and barbecue feast.

Bintulu Cyclist Family Day 2023 was jointly organised by Tugau Cycling Club, Solidarity Cycling Club, MLNG SSRC