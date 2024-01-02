Body of unidentified man found in Telaga Air

KUCHING (Jan 2): A body of an unidentified man was found in Kampung Selang Laut, Telaga Air here yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement said the body was discovered in the bushes of the village at around 9.30pm.

“It is believed that the victim had been deceased for around two days. No personal identification documents was found, and his identity is yet to be determined,” he said.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the deceased’s body was brought to Sarawak General Hospital for post-mortem and the case was identified as a sudden death.

He called those who have lost their family member to come forward to assist in investigation.

Those with information pertaining to the case may also contact the Padawan District Police operations room at 082-862233 or Batu Kawa police station chief Insp Shahrul Hafizy at 013-2299699.