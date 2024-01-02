CARiNG Pharmacy unveils first-ever concept store at The Exchange TRX

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 2): In a significant milestone, CARiNG Pharmacy has officially opened its inaugural concept store at The Exchange TRX here.

The newly launched concept store boasts several dedicated sections, each designed to cater to diverse healthcare needs:

The sections include a prescription counter that offers seamless prescription, medication, and nutritional consultation experience with CARiNG’s professional pharmacists.

The health supplement section provides a diverse selection of top-quality health supplements and healthcare products, while the health food section features a comprehensive range of organic products, nutritional foods, and wholesome options to enhance the quality of daily life.

“The rehabilitation section offers a variety of rehabilitation aids and health coverage products for sports, fitness, and outdoor enthusiasts, while our beauty and personal care section showcases skincare, haircare, baby care products, and household items from renowned brands.

“There is also a bath gel refill station, which aims to encourage environmental responsibility through reducing, reusing, and refilling shower gel bottles,” said CaRiNG Pharmacy in a statement.

Aligning with its commitment to responsible disposal, the concept store also has a ‘Do It Right’ expired medicine disposal area for the safe disposing of unwanted or expired medicines to prevent health hazards.

Its Green Planet section, meanwhile, embraces the ‘One Person 1 Plant’ initiative, featuring soil-less plants utilising groundbreaking Japanese technology.

The diagnostics section offers complimentary in-house health screenings, including blood pressure tests, blood glucose tests, and more.

“Patrons can experience the HBA1C Test, providing a more accurate measure of average blood sugar levels over the past three months.

“There is also the body analysis section featuring the ‘Jom Kurang Manis’ diabetes management and body weight management programme, complemented by complimentary counselling from CARiNG professional pharmacists.

“As for our specialised health and skin care stations for sensitive skin, it provides complimentary counselling from CARiNG professional pharmacists, guiding patrons to the right sensitive skin care product range,” said the company.

The concept store’s opening marks a significant step in CARiNG Pharmacy’s commitment to providing quality healthcare solutions.

“Caring is not just a profession; it’s a priority for your health, only at CARiNG Pharmacy,” it added.