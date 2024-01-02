Hunter missing since New Year’s eve found drowned

KUCHING (Jan 2): A man reported missing since Dec 31 at Rumah Saban, Sungai Ipoh in Pakan was found drowned this afternoon.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said it received a call regarding the man’s disappearance at 9.07am today and deployed a team to the location to carry out a search-and-rescue operation.

“The team was divided into two groups and they followed the victim’s tracks to a location where he carried out hunting activities.

“The body was later found floating in the river around 3pm, some 2km from the victim’s house,” said Bomba.

It identified the deceased as Luju Jugie, 49.

It was informed that the victim left home alone around 9am on New Year’s eve to hunt in the jungle but failed to return, prompting his wife to lodge a missing person report at the Pakan police station today.