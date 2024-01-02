KK has a new Mayor

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 2): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor on Tuesday presented the appointment letter to Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah as the new Mayor of Kota Kinabalu City.

Hailing from Ranau, Dr Sabin, 63, replaced Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip as the seventh Mayor since Kota Kinabalu was elevated to a city 23 years ago.

Dr Sabin’s last posting was as the Director-General of the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Prior to that he was the Chief Executive Officer of the Inland Revenue Board.

Present at the brief ceremony were Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Abidin Madingkir and State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong.