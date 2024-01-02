MACC starts probe into RM700m spent for two previous govts’ promotional and publicity campaigns

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 2): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) started investigations into allegations that RM700 million was spent for promotional and publicity agenda to showcase the government’s achievements during the two previous prime ministers’ administration from 2020 to 2022.

A reliable source said the MACC went to the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) today to start investigations and to gather information as well as to gather documents related to the allegations.

The source added that investigations were based on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s response to a question from Batu Member of Parliament P. Prabakaran who was seeking an explanation on how much was spent by the government for promotional activities since 2020.

“The MACC took a proactive decision to investigate recent revelation that a whopping RM700 million was spent for promotional and publicity purposes.

“The expenditure included promotional and publicity initiatives carried out to promote the achievements of the government through all media platforms including print, digital media and television from 2020 to 2022,” said the source.

The source added that the initial investigation was to determine how the money was spent and to determine whether the proper procedures were followed.

Following Anwar’s statement, communication minister Fahmi Fadzil posted on social media X that the public has the right to know how the RM700 million was spent.

Meanwhile, MACC’s Senior Investigations Director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim when contacted confirmed news of the investigations but refused to reveal further details. — Bernama