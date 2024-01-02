Motac committed to promote tourism industry in Bintulu, says deputy minister

BINTULU (Jan 2): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) will continue to take proactive measures to promote the tourism industry in the state, especially in the Bintulu Division, said Deputy Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan.

He said after observing and seeing for himself the physical form and landscape of the division, Bintulu indeed has many tourism attractions that can be developed.

“What is important is Motac’s goal to develop Bintulu as one of the major tourist destinations in the state of Sarawak in the future,” he said when officiating the 2024 New Year countdown event held at Lasar Kenyalang here on Sunday.

Khairul Firdaus added that this proactive move will bring benefits to everyone in this division and the nearby areas.

Meanwhile, he said the extraordinary response from the local community and visitors to the event showed that the people are supportive of Motac’s programme.

Around 25,000 people from within and outside the Bintulu area attended the programme.

Khairul Firdaus said other side events were also held such as the sale of local handicrafts, where visitors had the opportunity to buy or see for themselves how a handicraft is made.

“This is seen as one of Motac’s ways to promote local handicraft products to a higher level, either nationally or internationally,” he said.

Motac secretary general Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman and Motac deputy secretary general (Culture) Mohd Yusri Mohd Yusoff were among those present.